Child run over during Christmas parade, taken to hospital

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – A young child was rushed to the hospital after being run over by a trailer during the Newport Christmas Parade Thursday.

According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, the 7-year-old was on a float throwing candy when he lost his balance and fell under the flatbed trailer.

The chief said the boy’s legs were run over, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police chief said the incident is under investigation, and more information will be released on Friday, Dec. 8.

