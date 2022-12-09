Energy Alert
Child run over during Christmas parade, taken to hospital

By Chris Carter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – A young child was rushed to the hospital after being run over by a trailer during the Newport Christmas Parade Thursday.

According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, the 7-year-old was on a float throwing candy when he lost his balance and fell under the flatbed trailer.

The chief said the boy’s legs were run over, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police chief said the incident is under investigation, and more information will be released on Friday, Dec. 8.

One dead in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
“Living Library” looks to help students make connections
GR8 Acts of Kindness winner dies after cancer battle
