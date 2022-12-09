Energy Alert
Dec. 9: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The rain has moved out but the fog has not. Dense fog is still hanging out this morning and will be around until 9-10 am.

We’ll try to squeak out a little sunshine today. Clouds may be stubborn, though. The break from rain won’t last long, more rain is expected by Saturday morning. Some may see it arrive before sunrise.

We are also keeping an eye on the beginning of next week. Sunday and Monday look dry before a round of strong to severe storms Tuesday. It really just depends on how much we warm up and how much energy there is for storms. The highest threat may stay to the south of Region 8.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

18-year-old aims to ‘prove them wrong’ after election as youngest Black mayor in US.

A young child was rushed to the hospital after being run over by a trailer during the Newport Christmas Parade Thursday. The boy’s legs were run over, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man accused of shooting and killing his uncle and cousin is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Butler County.

A bill in Washington is looking to create a clearer path to citizenship for noncitizen veterans passed on the House floor earlier this week, with pushback from congressmen in Arkansas concerned about the criminal threat it could bring to the U.S.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

