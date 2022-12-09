Energy Alert
Federal judge convicts man accused of leading hikes without permits in Buffalo National River

Tuesday marks the Buffalo National River's 50th Anniversary from when it was named the first national river in the United States.(Buffalo National River)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A federal judge convicted a Bentonville, Ark. man accused of leading hiking tours in a national park without a permit and taking money for it.

On May 7, investigators say Jeff Johnson led a guided hike to an area known as the “Eye of the Needle” in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River. Springfield hiker Brad Thomas fell 15 feet from the path and into the water below.

Johnson admitted to park rangers he’d been doing these paid hikes for about seven years. He faces sentencing in March.

