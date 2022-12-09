Energy Alert
Mailbox for children’s Santa letters donated

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORNERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A big mailbox in a Southeast Missouri community will make it a little easier to make sure children’s Santa letters get to the North Pole thanks to a donation.

The Hornersville City Hall on Facebook said Brandon and Hope Lane donated a mailbox for children to mail their letters to Santa.

Letters can be dropped off at the mailbox in front of the Hornersville Community Center at 300 Main Street.

