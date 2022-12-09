Police investigate $100K of tires stolen
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help in finding the person responsible for stealing $100,000 of items from a tire store.
A Jonesboro police report said the theft happened at Plaza Tire Service, 1404 South Caraway Road, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 6.
It said several tires of different make and sizes were stolen by a African American male between 20 and 40 years of age.
The suspect was driving a 2023 Black Nissan Altima.
If you have any information in this case, call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 935-STOP.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.