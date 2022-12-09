Energy Alert
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/8/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday was headlined by a 4A-3 showdown and the opening day of the First National Bank Shootout.

Blytheville 60, Brookland 46 (Boys)

Batesville 49, Jonesboro 46 (Girls - First National Bank Shootout)

Little Rock Christian 64, Brookland 61 (Girls - First National Bank Shootout)

Paragould 53, Olive Branch 39 (Girls - First National Bank Shootout)

Greene County Tech 69, Shiloh Christian 47 (Boys)

Greene County Tech 52, Shiloh Christian 22 (Girls)

Vilonia 73, Paragould 48 (Boys)

Pocahontas 47, Walnut Ridge 32 (Boys)

Maynard 58, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 56 (Boys)

Piggott 48, Corning 41 (Girls)

Riverside 63, Rector 39 (Girls)

