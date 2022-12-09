Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sen. Hawley on Griner release: “(Biden) should have done this a lot sooner”

Sen. Josh Hawley discusses President Biden's negotiation to free American WNBA player Brittney...
Sen. Josh Hawley discusses President Biden's negotiation to free American WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian custody.
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC. (KY3) - Now that American WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on American soil, not all are happy with President Biden’s deal to free her from Russian Custody. In a one-for-one deal with Russia, Griner was freed in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as the “Merchant of Death.”

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley said, although he is happy Griner is coming home, he wonders whether President Biden will do the same for former Marine and U.S. Security Specialist Paul Whelan, who was not included in the deal and therefore still in Russian custody.

“I think it’s great that we have an American coming home, I hope that we’ll see more Americans coming home and I hope he’s gonna drive a hard bargain here and not just give away the store because he doesn’t know how to negotiate,” said Sen. Hawley. “The truth is, that he should have been working on this earlier, he should have gotten a lot of this done sooner but I’m concerned about the pattern of this guy going around to dictators, around the world and begging them, whether it’s for oil or whether it’s for release of prisoners, and not getting much in exchange.”

Many are hoping this deal could signal a thawing in relations between the U.S. and Russia.

“I don’t know about that,” said Sen. Hawley. “I mean, we’ll see, time will tell but I wouldn’t read too much into it. I’m not particularly hopeful.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker.
More details released in Monette man’s death
In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers worked in a collaborative effort,...
100 pounds of meth seized in drug bust
Child run over during Christmas parade, taken to hospital
Police sirens (Generic photo)
One dead in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
Crews reported seeing flames and smoke from the building.
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home

Latest News

A man accused of shooting and killing his father and brother is dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Red Wolves fall Thursday at North Alabama
Arkansas State women's basketball falls at North Alabama
Chickasaws win Thursday to move to 10-0
Blytheville boys beat Brookland in 4A-3 clash, Chickasaws start season 10-0