State police investigating death of Greene County inmate
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died.
According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital.
Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He was released from the Greene County Detention Center at 2:37 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 according to online records.
Court documents said Price was stopped in May 2021 for a traffic violation, and a deputy found a large amount of the “Kratom” narcotic in his vehicle.
No word on what led to Price’s death, and Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.