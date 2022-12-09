Energy Alert
State police investigating death of Greene County inmate

Court documents said Price was stopped in May 2021 for a traffic violation, and a deputy found...
Court documents said Price was stopped in May 2021 for a traffic violation, and a deputy found a large amount of the “Kratom” narcotic in his vehicle.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died.

According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital.

Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. (Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)

Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He was released from the Greene County Detention Center at 2:37 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 according to online records.

Court documents said Price was stopped in May 2021 for a traffic violation, and a deputy found a large amount of the “Kratom” narcotic in his vehicle.

No word on what led to Price’s death, and Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

