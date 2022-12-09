Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Butler County.

He’s accused of killing his father and brother before deputies arrived on scene.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers identified the victims as 76-year-old Norman Morgan and 47-year-old Timothy Morgan.

Justin Morgan, 45, was identified as the suspect.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Justin Morgan is the son of Norman Morgan and brother of Timothy Morgan.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies responded to the 1700 block of AA Highway around 2:08 p.m. on Thursday, December 8 for a report of numerous shots fired in and around a home in a residential area.

He said neighbors were concerned about the well-being of those in a home.

When deputies arrived, they were confronted by an armed subject, later identified as Justin Morgan. They fired at him, killing him.

According to Dobbs, two other people, Norman Morgan and Timothy Morgan, were found dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

Autopsies were scheduled for Monday morning, December 12.

Matt Hodgkins lives next door to what many neighbors say was just another home. He said he heard the gunshots.

“It’s kinda scary that something like that happened that close to you,” he said. “Where your business is, where your house is, where your kids are at, you know, other families and kids.”

Ashley and Tyler Withrow also live next door.

“You hear things all day long, bad things that happen, but you don’t think it’s ever going to happen right next door to you, to someone you know and love.”

They said over the past five years, they grew close to Norman and Timothy Morgan.

“It’s going to be different going and around and not talking to them.”

The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave.

The investigation has since been handed over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.