Avery Felts has 14 pts but Arkansas State men’s basketball falls at Air Force

The Arkansas State men’s basketball team faced a 17-point halftime deficit and was unable to recover in an 80-55 loss against Air Force Friday at Clune Arena.

Air Force (7-4) drained 11 3-pointers in the contest and shot 56 percent from the field. A-State (5-5) finished 40 percent from the field, but tied a season-high with 16 turnovers in the game. Avery Felts led A-State with 14 points, shooting 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Terrance Ford Jr. added 13 points off the bench. Jake Heidbreder led three Air Force players in double figures with 16 points.

A-State started the game on an 8-0 run, all on layups, but Air Force took over from there. The Falcons shot 65.2 percent (15-23) from the field in the first 20 minutes, including 6-of-11 (.545) beyond the arc to lead 44-27 at the break. Air Force held the Red Wolves scoreless for a 6:21 stretch midway through the half going on a 12-0 run to break the game open.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Felts and Malcolm Farrrington saw A-State cut the deficit to 14, 59-45, with 9:45 to play, but the Red Wolves were unable to get closer the remainder of the game. Air Force went on to outscore A-State 36-28 in the half to set the final margin.

Air Force finished 29-of-52 (.558) from the field while holding the Red Wolves to 39.6 percent (21-53). The Red Wolves shot a better percentage from 3-point range, 6-of-12 for 50 percent, but the Falcons were 11-of-23 (.478). A-State knocked down 7-of-9 (.778) at the charity stripe while Air Force was 11-of-13 (.846). The Red Wolves out-rebounded Air Force 35-24, pulling in 16 offensive rebounds for 13 second chance points. Air Force outscored A-State 23-7 on turnovers, with the Falcons having just five turnovers to 16 for A-State.

A-State returns to First National Bank Arena for a three-game home stand to close out the non-conference schedule. The Red Wolves host Southeast Missouri Wednesday with tip-off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+ and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

