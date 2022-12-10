Energy Alert
Batesville man facing child porn charges

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man went before a judge after sharing explicit messages with a teenager.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police were advised on Dec. 1 that during an “electronic check” by a Mid-South Health employee, a 15-year-old had been sending and receiving sexually explicit messages.

The report says the girl had several contacts in her phone that were thought to be adult men she had been communicating with.

One of the men was identified as Pierre Pertiller, 37, of Batesville.

A few days later, on Dec. 1, the girl was removed from school, and her school-issued iPad was confiscated.

She was interviewed by the Crimes Against Children Division where she gave a description of her phone and that she has “in person contact” with Pertiller in the past. She said she had also been communicating with him through various means.

The affidavit states the girl told CACD that Pertiller knew she was not an adult.

A search warrant was issued for her phone, and the detective found messages between the girl and a contact in her phone by the name of “Phone Babys.” The girl said that was the contact for Pertiller.

The affidavit states that Pertiller sent the girl screenshots of people performing sexual acts. There were also nude photos and videos of the juvenile.

After obtaining a warrant for the school-issued iPad, a detective found documents containing Pertiller’s name and a photo thought to be him.

Using Justice Exchange, detectives determined the man in the photo found on the iPad and his Facebook paged belonged to Pertiller.

Online court records show Pertiller is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on Computer Child Pornography with a bond of $75,000.

