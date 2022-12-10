Energy Alert
No injuries in crash with entrapment

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road.

They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However, there was no report of anyone being hurt in the crash.

As of 7:41 p.m., traffic is operating as normal and the scene has been cleared.

