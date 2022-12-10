Energy Alert
Donation to help fight human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One group hopes a donation will help with fighting human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas, one dollar at a time.

On Friday, Dec. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro presented The Hope Found of NEA with their Crimestoppers of The Year award, along with a $500 check.

Hope Found fights human trafficking through prevention and restoration. Those with the organization want survivors of human trafficking to find healing, opportunities, purpose, and empowerment through their program.

Co-Founder Megan Brown said every dollar they get goes a long way towards saving a life.

“We couldn’t do it without the financial support,” she said. “This helps us provide the support services that our clients need so badly.”

Brown said it’s important to know human trafficking is not just a national problem, stressing it happens right here in the Natural State.

“It’s definitely happening right here in Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas, so as awareness increases and continues, then hopefully we will be able to serve more people,” Brown said.

Officials with Crimestoppers said with everything Hope Found does, they were more than deserving of the award.

