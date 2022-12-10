Energy Alert
East Poinsett County RB Dennis Gaines is new Arkansas single season rushing king

East Poinsett County RB Dennis Gaines smashed the state record for rushing yards in 2022.
East Poinsett County RB Dennis Gaines smashed the state record for rushing yards in 2022.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Football Friday Night star in 2022 is now in the record books.

The Arkansas Activities Association announced that Dennis Gaines is the new single season rushing king. The East Poinsett County junior running back rushed for 3,232 yards. He topped the previous mark by 21 yards. Gaines was key to the Warriors reaching the 2A state semifinals. #24 had 44 touchdowns in 2022, good for 2nd in Arkansas history. Dennis ran for 200 yards in 10 games this season, he eclipsed the 300 yard mark twice.

NEA is known for running the rock. Four of the top five single season rushing leaders hail from Region 8. Nettleton’s Derek Lawson was the first member of the 3,000 yard club back in 2006.

Gaines not the only record setter in 2022. Pocahontas QB Connor Baker set the new state mark for career rushing touchdowns. Baker found the end zone 100 times in his Redskins tenure.

