Elementary school using new initiatives to encourage reading

By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County elementary school is strengthening its reading game.

Cedar Ridge Elementary in Newark has introduced reading initiatives such as “Reading Rockstars,” where gifted and talented students read to kindergarten students, all to motivate kids to pick up books.

The initiatives run from kindergarteners to fourth grade.

Principal Corey Johnson said the improvements are already being seen in the student’s daily work, a reflection of his staff’s dedication to the job.

“Here at Cedar Ridge Elementary, we just do what’s best for the students. We know how important reading is. They’re just really on fire right now with reading,” he said.

Johnson explained the state is seeing an increase in reading.

“We recently received reward money for our test scores going up. In the past, we have been in school improvement. We got off school improvement. We’re very excited about that. It’s all due to the hard work of our teachers and students,” he said.

The school added it is determined to be known as the “Reading Capitol of Arkansas”.

