Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro police to host safety seat check event

Officials said anyone with a car seat is invited to have their seat installation checked and to...
Officials said anyone with a car seat is invited to have their seat installation checked and to get education on proper installation.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department wants to make sure your kids are safe in the car.

JPD, along with surrounding agencies, will hold a child seat check safety event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the parking lot of the Arkansas State University baseball field.

Officials said anyone with a car seat is invited to have their seat installation checked and to get education on proper installation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker.
More details released in Monette man’s death
Police: Child run over during Christmas parade should fully recover
In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers worked in a collaborative effort,...
100 pounds of meth seized in drug bust
Police sirens (Generic photo)
One dead in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
Crews reported seeing flames and smoke from the building.
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home

Latest News

A look at the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Council meeting ahead of Tuesday budget...
Jonesboro officials stress communication ahead of budget proposal
Craig Rickert with Crimestoppers of Jonesboro presenting the Hope Found of NEA with a plaque...
Donation to help fight human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas
Cedar Ridge Elementary in Newark has introduced reading initiatives such as “Reading...
Elementary school using new initiatives to encourage reading
Region 8 News Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - 12/9/22