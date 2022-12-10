Jonesboro police to host safety seat check event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department wants to make sure your kids are safe in the car.

JPD, along with surrounding agencies, will hold a child seat check safety event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the parking lot of the Arkansas State University baseball field.

Officials said anyone with a car seat is invited to have their seat installation checked and to get education on proper installation.

