Jonesboro restaurant-truck stop getting a facelift

According to the business owners, the plaza on Commerce Square will soon become a Pilot Travel...
According to the business owners, the plaza on Commerce Square will soon become a Pilot Travel Center.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark.(KAIT) – The ever-popular Southern Truck Plaza in Jonesboro will see more than just a name change.

According to the business owners, the plaza on Commerce Square will soon become a Pilot Travel Center.

A post on the company’s Facebook account said a soft opening is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 13, and The Southern Chef will continue to operate and manage the newly redesigned building.

The owners added this change will not affect the Caraway Road location.

