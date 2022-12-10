LifePlus holds groundbreaking on Batesville addition

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - LifePlus International, a leader in holistic well-being products, broke ground on Friday on the first of four new buildings at its Batesville manufacturing facility.

Over the next five years, the company plans to invest $24 million and create 150 new jobs in Independence County.

Multiple state leaders were on hand for the Dec. 9′s groundbreaking, including outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Lieutenant Governor-elect Leslie Rutledge, Representative Rick Crawford, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, and Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh.

CEO Robert Christian said his company is committed to staying in Batesville for multiple reasons.

“Love the people of Arkansas, love the size of the town, because it’s both small, but there’s plenty of opportunity and the chance to create opportunity for others,” he said.

Crawford explained Batesville is an area that has had continuous growth during his tenure as the area’s representative.

“When you drive into Batesville, there’s an awful lot of economic activity here. It has really attributed to the leadership here, and they do a great job,” he said.

Rutledge, a native of Independence County, explained Friday’s groundbreaking was something special for her.

“It will add jobs and growth to this community. This will take care of families across this entire Northeast Arkansas region,” she said.

As he prepares to leave office, Governor Hutchinson stressed seeing an Arkansas company grow and add jobs fills him with pride.

“It shows that you have an Arkansas company that is built with Arkansas workers, that is producing globally and selling in the European market, that really speaks to what we’re doing here in this state,” he said.

No word on when the project is expected to be completed.

