Man distributes thousands of toys during parades

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Lights were shining bright in Trumann Friday night for the annual Christmas parade.

Over 100 floats and cars drove down Arkansas 463, and even more, people lined up to catch the candy.

There was one float in particular that had more surprises than candy.

“We put the toy express together about 5 years ago and it’s getting bigger and bigger,” said Steven Moss, creator of the Toy Express parade float.

A mountain of toys topped the trailer.

“We love helping our community out when we can,” said Moss.

Bicycles, scooters, dolls, cars, and TVs were stacked tall on the trailer. It is driven in Christmas parades across Poinsett County.

Moss said it’s all for one reason, “We have kids in Trumann and around Poinsett County that don’t get nothing, so I just feel the need to get out there and help them out.”

Hundreds of kids lined the streets waiting for candy, but they caught something even bigger when the Toy Express passed by.

“I got a gun,” said Jace Ray. He was so excited about his new toy.

Moss said he loves to see those types of reactions. That is why he prepares all year long to ensure the tradition continues.

“We don’t just go buy them all at one time. It’s an all-year deal for us,” he said.

Over 2,000 toys and 40 bikes were given out.

Moss said they plan to be at the Lepanto Christmas Parade Saturday to give out more toys.

