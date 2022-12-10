Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New murals bring color to Lyon College campus

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Visitors of Lyon College will now have new pieces of scenery as they roam the campus.

The college recently shared that three new murals have been painted at the Morrow Academic Center, The Salty Dog Coffee Shop, and the third floor of the Lyon Business and Economics Building.

“Our students are eager to leave their mark on this campus and our community,” said Lyon College Professor of Art Dustyn Bork. “Any chance they get to have a canvas to share their talents and have an audience, they are going to be enthused and excited.”

According to a news release, each mural can take two to three months to complete, starting from the concept to finishing the piece.

The murals program began in 2018 with just six students and gives young artists the opportunity to learn about time management, collaboration, and technical skills.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program can contact Bork by email at dustyn.bork@lyon.edu.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker.
More details released in Monette man’s death
Police: Child run over during Christmas parade should fully recover
In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers worked in a collaborative effort,...
100 pounds of meth seized in drug bust
Police sirens (Generic photo)
One dead in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
Crews reported seeing flames and smoke from the building.
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home

Latest News

According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Dec. 8, an officer responded to the S&H...
Police: $12,000+ of wiring stolen from business
19-year-old Montana Xavier Satterfield and 21-year-old Jose Felix Cazares were charged on...
2 charged in Jonesboro vehicle theft case
According to content partner KARK, Raynee Massey went missing on Saturday, Nov. 12, after her...
Parents of missing White County teen want answers
According to the business owners, the plaza on Commerce Square will soon become a Pilot Travel...
Jonesboro restaurant-truck stop getting a facelift