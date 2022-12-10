New murals bring color to Lyon College campus

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Visitors of Lyon College will now have new pieces of scenery as they roam the campus.

The college recently shared that three new murals have been painted at the Morrow Academic Center, The Salty Dog Coffee Shop, and the third floor of the Lyon Business and Economics Building.

“Our students are eager to leave their mark on this campus and our community,” said Lyon College Professor of Art Dustyn Bork. “Any chance they get to have a canvas to share their talents and have an audience, they are going to be enthused and excited.”

According to a news release, each mural can take two to three months to complete, starting from the concept to finishing the piece.

The murals program began in 2018 with just six students and gives young artists the opportunity to learn about time management, collaboration, and technical skills.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program can contact Bork by email at dustyn.bork@lyon.edu.

