Outgoing Arkansas governor hints announcement about future plans

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – As his time in office draws to a close, outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to allude to a potential run for the White House.

On Friday, Dec. 9, Hutchinson, along with several other state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for the first of four buildings for LifePlus’ manufacturing facility in Batesville.

During Region 8 News’ interview, Reporter Hayden Savage asked Hutchinson about his plans when he leaves office.

He explained while it’s unclear what will exactly happen, it probably won’t be long until the public knows.

“Well, you know I can’t make a final decision until next year, but we’re obviously looking at the leadership of our country in 2024,” he said. “I’ve had a tremendous amount of encouragement, but I want to wait until late January to finalize exactly what I’m going to do.”

The response comes after several instances of Hutchinson alluding to a potential presidential run.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Hutchinson explained he had been receiving a lot of encouragement about a run for the 2024 GOP nomination.

“I tell folks that I’ve actually had more encouragement from people of Arkansas to run for president than I had when I ran for Governor. And so that’s how I compared it a little bit,” he said to content partner Talk Business and Politics.

During a stop at a Blytheville Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday, Nov. 14, Hutchinson told Reporter Alejandra Hernandez said he was concerned about what is going on nationally.

“I am considering what my role should be in the future, which would include the possibility of running in 2024,” he said.

Following former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run announcement later that night, Hutchinson explained on Twitter that it was important to welcome new voices, adding “I intend to be one of those leaders working for solutions to the serious challenges ahead.”

Hutchinson will be replaced with Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders after winning the race in the November primary.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.