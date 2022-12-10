Parents of missing White County teen want answers

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Missing for almost a month, a 14-year-old Bald Knob girl is still nowhere to be found.

According to content partner KARK, Raynee Massey went missing on Saturday, Nov. 12, after her parents said she walked out of their house and got in a car with a man.

The White County Sheriff’s Office does not believe Raynee is in danger, but her parents are still trying to bring their little girl home.

In a recent interview, Samuel and Jill Massey said they had no idea that Raynee has thoughts of running away and alluded the only reason could be Samuel demanded good grades or her phone privileges would be taken away.

“I didn’t think that was too much to ask,” he says.

The White County Sheriff’s Office did report that a nearby camera captured the vehicle Raynee got into. It was last seen at the Shell gas station in El Paso and could be heading to Florida, but deputies feel Raynee still could be in Arkansas.

The Massey’s say their biggest regret was trusting Raynee with the internet, as they felt this led to Raynee to the two people seen at the gas station driving the car.

Raynee is described as standing at 5′3″ and weighing 112 pounds. She has brown-blond hair and blue eyes and wears braces and glasses.

However, deputies also believe Raynee may have changed her appearance and could be going by a different name.

If you have any information on her location, call Detective Paul McIntosh at 501-279-6279 or White County dispatch at 501-279-6241.

