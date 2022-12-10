Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: $12,000+ of wiring stolen from business

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding two suspects officers believe were behind an expensive theft.

According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Dec. 8, an officer responded to the S&H Systems on Krueger Drive about the theft that had already occurred.

It was said sometime between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. that morning, the two suspects broke into four trailers on the property and managed to steal approximately $12,196.25 of wiring total.

If you have any leads on the suspects, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker.
More details released in Monette man’s death
Police: Child run over during Christmas parade should fully recover
In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers worked in a collaborative effort,...
100 pounds of meth seized in drug bust
Police sirens (Generic photo)
One dead in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
Crews reported seeing flames and smoke from the building.
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home

Latest News

19-year-old Montana Xavier Satterfield and 21-year-old Jose Felix Cazares were charged on...
2 charged in Jonesboro vehicle theft case
According to content partner KARK, Raynee Massey went missing on Saturday, Nov. 12, after her...
Parents of missing White County teen want answers
According to a news release, each mural can take two to three months to complete, starting from...
New murals bring color to Lyon College campus
According to the business owners, the plaza on Commerce Square will soon become a Pilot Travel...
Jonesboro restaurant-truck stop getting a facelift