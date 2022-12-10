Police: $12,000+ of wiring stolen from business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding two suspects officers believe were behind an expensive theft.

According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Dec. 8, an officer responded to the S&H Systems on Krueger Drive about the theft that had already occurred.

It was said sometime between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. that morning, the two suspects broke into four trailers on the property and managed to steal approximately $12,196.25 of wiring total.

If you have any leads on the suspects, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.