Arkansas State women’s basketball to face No. 21 Arkansas in Fayetteville for first time since 1980

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball (4-4) will have another tough road test, going on the road to face #21 Arkansas (11-0) at Bud Walton Arena Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM on the SEC Network.

The Red Wolves will return the home-and-home after falling 94-71 to the Razorbacks last season at First National Bank Arena.

Arkansas has dominated defensively this season, holding opponents to just 57 points per game and 33 percent shooting from the field, both top 50 nationally. Samara Spencer leads the way in scoring at over 15 points per game.

The Hogs rank top 15 nationally in free throw rate (1st), opponent field goal percentage (12th), opponent two-point field goal percentage (7th) and opponent points per scoring attempt (11th). Her Hoop Stats grades them as the nation’s 25th-best team, while the NCAA NET Rankings rank them at 29.

A-State, led by Izzy Higginbottom at also over 15 a game, is 4-4 and looking to rebound after a loss at North Alabama. It will be the Red Wolves’ third straight road game. Her Hoop Stats ranks the Red Wolves 11th in the Sun Belt (243 overall), 10th in the NCAA NET Rankings (255 overall).

“I’m disappointed,” A-State head coach Destinee Rogers said on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network after the UNA game. “I’m disappointed in our lack of effort. With our scrambles defensively and just letting them have their way. All we can do is try to work toward Sunday and then try to do better on Sunday.”

Sunday will mark A-State’s first trip to Fayetteville since 1980, a game the Razorbacks won 57-50. Arkansas is 6-3 all-time in the series. The last Red Wolf win was in 2005, where the then-Lady Indians beat the Hogs in the WNIT 98-84. A crowd of 10,892 were there to see a rare matchup between the 2 largest schools in the Natural State, the largest recorded at the artist formerly known as the Convo.

“We’ll pull out the video,” Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors said. “We’ll remind them. It’s a great budding of a rivalry, their team is similar to Lamar, their team is built similarly. Strong guard play. Undersized post that do what they do. And it’s turned into a nice little rivalry. We had a war over there last time. It was not a hospitable environment so I’ll challenge our people to come out on Sunday and make sure we’re ready for the Red Wolves”

