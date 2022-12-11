Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Council, Smith lead No. 9 Razorbacks past Sooners 88-78

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) goes up for a dunk in the second half of an NCAA college...
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) goes up for a dunk in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Junior Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and freshman Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas’ 88-78 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, trailed most of the first half, but led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half.

“As good as they were playing and shooting, it was amazing, but as good as they were playing, we were still right there with them,” Council said, “so we knew once we started getting stops, we were going to pull away.”

The game was played in Tulsa, roughly the midpoint between Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Norman, Oklahoma. But Razorback fans turned out in numbers, which Council said “for sure” fueled the second half.

Oklahoma (7-3) had just three players in double figures, with senior Grant Sherfield leading the way with 23 points, including 3 of 6 3-pointers. He was followed by Milos Uzan with 15 points and Jalen Hill with 11.

“I feel like we were OK offensively, but just felt like our transition defense was bad,” Sherfield said.

The Sooners shot 57.1% from the field, and started the game 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

“When we looked up at the 13-minute mark, I think they had only missed three or four shots. We just talked about how we needed to defend better,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “We tried to take away their perimeter 3-ball. We gave up some dribble-drives, but that was what we were willing to concede instead of giving up 3-point shots.”

Jordan Walsh added 12 points for the Razorbacks, who shot 59.3% from the field, and Mahki Mitchell had 10 points and six rebounds.

Arkansas went ahead by as many as 16 points with nine minutes left in regulation and held off OU’s late run that brought the Sooners within single digits.

With five seconds left in the game, Razorback fans started an “SEC” chant on the east side of the arena and Council drove through the lane and laid down a fervent dunk.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Hogs handled the Sooners as a top-10 team should in the wake of forward Trevon Brazile’s season-ending torn ACL, which happened against UNC Greensboro earlier this week. Brazile was averaging 13.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game to start the season.

‘DON’T STOP’

Council transferred from Wichita State and accounted for the Razorbacks’ 6-0 run late in the first half. Trailing by 5, Council hit a step back with his heels near the sideline to bring the Razorbacks within a bucket. Seconds later, he converted the tying layup while drawing a foul from Sam Godwin.

Council sank the free throw as Arkansas took the final lead with less than two minutes remaining until halftime.

“It always makes you feel good when you see one go in,” Council said. “Coach Muss was in my ear talking like ‘keep shooting it. Don’t stop.’”

And with five seconds left in the game, Razorback fans started an “SEC” chant on the east side of the arena and Council drove through the lane and laid down a fervent dunk.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Hosts Central Arkansas next Saturday.

Arkansas: Hosts Bradley next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road.
No injuries in crash with entrapment
Court documents said Price was stopped in May 2021 for a traffic violation, and a deputy found...
State police investigating death of Greene County inmate
Brookland police release statement on disturbance at restaurant
Police: Child run over during Christmas parade should fully recover
Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker.
More details released in Monette man’s death

Latest News

Arkansas State and Arkansas logos
Arkansas State women’s basketball to face No. 21 Arkansas in Fayetteville for first time since 1980
The All-SBC punter announced he's transferring to James Madison
Former Red Wolf, All-SBC punter Ryan Hanson announces transfer destination
Avery Felts has 14 pts but Arkansas State men’s basketball falls at Air Force
Red Wolves fall at Air Force
Avery Felts has 14 pts but Arkansas State men’s basketball falls at Air Force