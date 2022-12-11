Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center hosts food drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center hosted a food drive on December 10.

“Meat the Need” Christmas Food Drive is an inaugural food drive hosted by the nature center. In part, to thank the community according to Nature Center educator Elizabeth Kimble.

“The community is what keeps us here and that’s what supports the nature center here. The nature center is free because of people who love and support us, so it’s just a great way to give back to our local community,” she said.

The food drive collected canned goods but also game meat, something that Kimble said made the food drive unique.

“Game meat is very high in protein and low in cost and can be used in many simple and affordable recipes. So, it’s a great alternative to the canned meats that provide very little nutritional value in a food drive like this,” she said.

It’s also a way for hunters to provide for the community.

“It’s a great way for hunters to give back. You know, we’ve got seasons that are just getting geared up, about halfway through right now and so this is a great way to look in your freezer to see if you have, you know, last year’s harvest in the freezer and you want to make room for this year’s harvest,” Kimble said.

Kimble said game meat is something that is high on many people’s wish lists.

“You’d be surprised how many people in Craighead County love duck or deer but they’re not able to go out and harvest it. Getting ready for that kind of harvest can be expensive or if you don’t have the knowledge to do it, you don’t know where to begin,” she said.

In addition, the food drive also had a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and let visitors who brought goods create ornaments at the nature center.

Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center is also extending the food drive until December 22 and will accept donations of canned food and game meat. The nature center does ask that any game meat donated be deboned. The Nature Center will also accept monetary donations.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.