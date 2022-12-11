Jonesboro Police holds child seat safety check

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department held a child seat safety check at Arkansas State University on Saturday, December 10.

The event was part of a weeklong awareness campaign regarding child safety.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of three children a day were killed in traffic accidents.

The improper use of a child seat in a vehicle can lead to tragedy. According to Sheridan Watts, a school resource officer with the Jonesboro Police Department, the misuse rates of child seats are at 75 percent on a national level.

“It could result in something tragic or increase, you know, the chances of a child being hurt so hopefully we are getting them in here showing them maybe something they’re doing wrong or something they can change,” he said.

Watts said parents may not realize there are small things they can change when it comes to safety and that’s what they’re looking out for.

“They may have their seat in, they may have it buckled in. It may not be tight enough. The child may be turned forward before they need to. There’s a lot of little things that we look for they don’t know to look for,” he said.

Watts said many parents hear that a child’s seat can be turned to a front-facing position once they turn one, but the American Academy of Pediatrics began seeing more head, neck, and spinal cord injuries so they recommended keeping the child rear-facing as long as the seat would allow.

Arkansas state law also says that a child seat must be properly restrained until a child is six years old or 60 pounds, so the police are also teaching ways to keep parents from getting a citation. Ultimately, Watts said the goal is for the knowledge to be passed in the hopes of protecting children.

“You can take that knowledge, pass it on to your sister, or pass it on to your daughter when they have kids. We want to keep proper information and we want to keep going from generation to generation,” he said.

Along with checking the seats, the Jonesboro Police Department also handed out seats for those in need of new ones. This is an event that is hosted every year and Jonesboro Police also invites people from other organizations to learn and take that knowledge back to their communities.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.