A new hunting season is open in Arkansas

Hunting season in Arkansas
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Starting Saturday, for the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas.

While this is an exciting and new adventure for the Natural State, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a few key items they want to remind everyone of.

The season is open from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16 but could close early the if the quota for each zone is reached.

The statewide limit is one bear per season. Arkansas Game and Fish said that hunters may use modern guns, muzzleloaders, or archery equipment.

“We’ve set the quota at 25 bears for Zone 4 and five bears for Zone 3,” Myron Means, AGFC Large Carnivore Program Coordinator, said.

“Hunters need to call the wildlife hotline (800-440-1477) before their hunt to check the harvest number and make sure the quota hasn’t been reached. I’ll be updating that hotline every day at noon and every evening at 6 p.m. The season will end in the respective zone if the quota is reached or Dec. 16, whichever comes first,” he said.

