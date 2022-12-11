One person shot after altercation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to someone being shot in Jonesboro.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant a person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and Caraway.

Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot. Smith said the incident happened after an altercation and was taken to the hospital.

Just got to the scene of a reported shooting at the Exxon on Caraway and Nettleton. I’m working on getting details. I will update this thread with what I hear. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/QA2DDVRf14 — Alejandra Hernández (@AleHernandezTV) December 11, 2022

The condition of the victim is unknown.

CID has been called to the scene to investigate. The suspect has not been located at this time. Police are searching the area.

