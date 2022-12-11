Energy Alert
One person shot after altercation

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to someone being shot in Jonesboro.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant a person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and Caraway.

Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot. Smith said the incident happened after an altercation and was taken to the hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

CID has been called to the scene to investigate. The suspect has not been located at this time. Police are searching the area.

