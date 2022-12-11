Energy Alert
Poplar Bluff Cheerleading wins second consecutive State Championship

Missouri High School Cheerleading State Championships
By Jess Todd
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Mules are back-to-back State Champions.

Competing for the title in Class 4A Small at the Show Me Center on Saturday, Poplar Bluff climbed to the top of the pyramid once again.

“We’ve overcome so much as a team, and I’m just so proud of us,” said senior Lanie Robertson. “Most of this team went back-to-back together because we didn’t have any seniors last year...I feel so blessed and honored to be a part of this team.”

Three teams from the Heartland also earned second place finishes: Sikeston in Class Coed Small, Neelyville in Class 1A Small and Cape Central (only their second year as a team) in Class 4A Large.

Tigers placed second in Class 1A Small.

Rounding out the action on day one Jackson brought home 4th place in Class 5A Small while East Carter (10th), Chaffee (7th) and St. Vincent (3rd) joined Neelyville in Class 1A Small.

