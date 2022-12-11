Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/10/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday saw several tournament championships decided.
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/10/22)
Riverside 59, Bay 52 (Gerald Jennings Tournament Championship - Boys)
Little Rock Christian Academy 70, Batesville 54 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls)
Paragould 44, Jonesboro 32 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls)
Nettleton 48, Southside 24 (Lyon College Tournament Championship - Girls)
Searcy 54, Nettleton 47 (Lyon College Tournament Championship - Boys)
Searcy 54, Manila 35 (Lyon College Tournament 3rd Place Game - Girls)
Thayer 74, Stuttgart 69 (Lyon College Tournament 3rd Place Game - Boys)
Jonesboro 65, Pinkston 39 (Boys)
Paragould 75, Lamar 50 (Boys)
GCT 47, Mena 19 (Girls)
Mountain View 57, Flippin 49 (Girls)
Mammoth Spring 76, Marshall 58 (Girls)
Marmaduke 72, Yellville-Summit 65 (Girls)
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.