Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/10/22)

By Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday saw several tournament championships decided.

Riverside 59, Bay 52 (Gerald Jennings Tournament Championship - Boys)

Little Rock Christian Academy 70, Batesville 54 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls)

Paragould 44, Jonesboro 32 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls)

Nettleton 48, Southside 24 (Lyon College Tournament Championship - Girls)

Searcy 54, Nettleton 47 (Lyon College Tournament Championship - Boys)

Searcy 54, Manila 35 (Lyon College Tournament 3rd Place Game - Girls)

Thayer 74, Stuttgart 69 (Lyon College Tournament 3rd Place Game - Boys)

Jonesboro 65, Pinkston 39 (Boys)

Paragould 75, Lamar 50 (Boys)

GCT 47, Mena 19 (Girls)

Mountain View 57, Flippin 49 (Girls)

Mammoth Spring 76, Marshall 58 (Girls)

Marmaduke 72, Yellville-Summit 65 (Girls)

