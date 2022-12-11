Remembering the devastation, one year later

REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?

Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted in three deaths, including a nine-year-old girl, and even the destruction of a nursing home.

Governor Mike Parson signed a bill to declare October 1 as Billary Atresia Awareness Day. The bill was in honor of Annistyn Rackley who was killed when a tornado hit her family’s home on December 10. It also designates a portion of highway J as the Annistyn Kate Rackley memorial highway.

The Monette Manor Nursing home is still under construction and the Leachville Dollar General opens next week but the rebuilding of these businesses will never make up for the lives lost.

