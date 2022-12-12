Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Army: 1 person shot, another arrested at Georgia post

FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S. Army.(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — One person was shot Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, and authorities arrested a suspect, the Army said.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. at a complex for the Army post’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, said Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson. Emergency responders treated the victim at the scene, he said.

Larson declined to comment on the victim’s condition, and he would not say whether the victim and the person taken into custody were soldiers or civilians. No other details were immediately released.

Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It is located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene at Exxon near S. Caraway and Nettleton intersection
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
Hunting season in Arkansas
A new hunting season is open in Arkansas
The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death. A wake and vigil...
A man died suddenly, now the family wants answers
Kennett PD investigate missing person case on King
FOUND: Police search for missing man
A Dollar General in Leachville, Ark., is seen Saturday after being significantly damaged by a...
Remembering the devastation, one year later

Latest News

A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103...
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court
Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
Emergency crews are on the scene on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.
Workers trapped after trench wall collapses
Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. in the past two decades, with...
CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids