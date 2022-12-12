Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dec. 12: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are starting the morning off chilly and it doesn’t look to warm up much today. Clouds will stick around, but we should stay dry.

The good news is that the severe weather threat for Tuesday has been removed from the forecast, BUT we will still have to deal with heavy rain. 1-2″ of rainfall is likely across Region 8 with isolated higher amounts possible. The severe weather with highs winds, hail, and tornadoes should stay in southern Arkansas and Louisiana.

Colder air comes in behind Tuesday’s storm to keep us cold throughout the rest of the forecast. Looking ahead, Christmas looks COLD!

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death.

Jonesboro police are looking for a shooting suspect. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jaylon Selvy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An Arkansas advocacy group is urging Congress to expand child tax credits for 2023.

A Northwest Arkansas city council approved half a million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund a new Childcare Assistance Program.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene at Exxon near S. Caraway and Nettleton intersection
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
Hunting season in Arkansas
A new hunting season is open in Arkansas
Kennett PD investigate missing person case on King
FOUND: Police search for missing man
A Dollar General in Leachville, Ark., is seen Saturday after being significantly damaged by a...
Remembering the devastation, one year later
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Ceremony is Monday
FFN athletes, coaches nominated for Hooten's Farm Bureau Insurance Awards
A-State TE
Red Wolves Transfer Portal Update: Seydou Traore enters portal, Ryan Hanson announces destination
Red Wolves
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers and Izzy Higginbottom following 77-63 loss at #21 Arkansas