Dec. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are starting the morning off chilly and it doesn’t look to warm up much today. Clouds will stick around, but we should stay dry.

The good news is that the severe weather threat for Tuesday has been removed from the forecast, BUT we will still have to deal with heavy rain. 1-2″ of rainfall is likely across Region 8 with isolated higher amounts possible. The severe weather with highs winds, hail, and tornadoes should stay in southern Arkansas and Louisiana.

Colder air comes in behind Tuesday’s storm to keep us cold throughout the rest of the forecast. Looking ahead, Christmas looks COLD!

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death.

Jonesboro police are looking for a shooting suspect. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jaylon Selvy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An Arkansas advocacy group is urging Congress to expand child tax credits for 2023.

A Northwest Arkansas city council approved half a million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund a new Childcare Assistance Program.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

