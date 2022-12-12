Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Disney on Ice bringing Frozen & Encanto to Arkansas

“For the First Time in Forever,” Disney on Ice is bringing Frozen & Encanto to Arkansas.
“For the First Time in Forever,” Disney on Ice is bringing Frozen & Encanto to Arkansas.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - “For the First Time in Forever,” Disney on Ice is bringing Frozen & Encanto to Arkansas.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the show will skate into North Little Rock next May with the following showtimes:

  • Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 7, at 1 and 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $22 to $87. There is an 8-ticket limit. Children aged 2 and older must have a ticket. Group discounts are available.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene at Exxon near S. Caraway and Nettleton intersection
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
Hunting season in Arkansas
A new hunting season is open in Arkansas
The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death. A wake and vigil...
A man died suddenly, now the family wants answers
Kennett PD investigate missing person case on King
FOUND: Police search for missing man
A Dollar General in Leachville, Ark., is seen Saturday after being significantly damaged by a...
Remembering the devastation, one year later

Latest News

Christmas has come early for Arkansas motorists.
Gas prices continue to tumble
Lamar Johnson has spent 28 years in prison for St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do.
Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Ceremony is Monday
FFN athletes, coaches nominated for Hooten's Farm Bureau Insurance Awards