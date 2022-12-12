Disney on Ice bringing Frozen & Encanto to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - “For the First Time in Forever,” Disney on Ice is bringing Frozen & Encanto to Arkansas.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the show will skate into North Little Rock next May with the following showtimes:

Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, at 1 and 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $22 to $87. There is an 8-ticket limit. Children aged 2 and older must have a ticket. Group discounts are available.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

