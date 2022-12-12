Energy Alert
FedEx launches no label, no box returns at FedEx Office stores

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is planning to launch a new return option to make it easier for customers to send back their goods.

Beginning in early 2023, shoppers will be able to return their items using their 2,000 FedEx Office locations by using a QR code. There’s now no need for a box or a label to return items.

The returned items will be processed through FedEx Logistics and sent back to merchants.

“As the returns market grows, FedEx continues to explore innovative alternatives for our customers. While this solution will provide a low-priced return option for merchants, it’s also a simple, convenient process to help retailers deliver a shopper-friendly experience,” said Ryan Kelly, Vice President, E-Commerce & Retail Marketing, FedEx Services.

