Gas prices continue to tumble

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas has come early for Arkansas motorists.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average price of gasoline fell another 12.6 cents last week to $2.76. That’s 45.9 cents less than a month ago and 16.3 cents lower than last year.

The national average fell 14.4 cents a gallon last week to $3.21. National diesel prices also fell 14.9 cents a gallon to $4.91.

“The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.”

He said America is on schedule to see the national average fall below $3 by Christmas.

“While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now,” he said, putting those rumors to rest. “There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”

