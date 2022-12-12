Janet Jackson and her ‘Together Again Tour’ to come to FedExForum with special guest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy award-winning Janet Jackson will stop by the FedExForum as part of her Together Again Tour on April 29 2023.

Jackson will have a three time-Grammy Award-winning recording artist and Fast and Furious actor Ludacris as her special guest.

This is Jackson’s ninth concert tour after her four-year tour hiatus.

“The Together Again Tour will offer everyone the long-awaited chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of The Velvet Rope, and 30 years of Janet, featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music,” says FedExForum.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 16 at 11 a.m., and on Dec 15 for the Memphis Grizzlies MVP season ticket members.

Attendees can purchase tickets here, or at the FedExForum Box Office.

