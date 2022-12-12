Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old.

Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed down a reduced sentence.

Last week, a Craighead County jury heard evidence presented to the original jury and additional facts since the 1996 trial.

Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman asked for a life sentence.

Instead, the jury recommended 30 years. The circuit court judge followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Hodge to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Chrestman did not say if the sentence is in addition to the 26 years Hodge has already served or if he will be eligible for parole in 3-4 years.

Instead, he directed Region 8 News to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for information on sentencing. We have made inquiries and are awaiting clarification.

Little Rock attorney Jeff Rosenzweig, who represented Hodge in his resentencing trial, told Region 8 News that he interpreted the decision as Hodge will be released in three years.

“They have to let him out after he completes 30 years,” Rosenzweig said. “They can let him out on parole earlier.”

Hodge was 17 years old when he took a gun and shot his mother, half-sister, and stepfather each in the head at their home in Rector.

Police said he spent the following week after the murders holding parties in a garage apartment, just feet from where the bodies lay decomposing.

Hodge, who at that time went by his stepdad’s last name of Flick, told concerned neighbors and police that the family had traveled to Florida without him.

A week later, Hodge admitted to killing his family because he was mad at his stepfather.

In 1996, a Craighead County jury convicted Hodge and sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

“Under the law, his status as a juvenile wasn’t determinative, and the jury didn’t determine Hodge’s sentence. Instead, the circuit court was required to sentence Hodge to life without parole,” Chrestman said in Monday’s news release. “So, we don’t know the sentence the original jury would’ve recommended.”

Since then, Hodge has been housed in maximum security at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Marianna.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for minors were unconstitutional.

Following that decision, a Lee County judge in 2015 ordered a new sentencing hearing for Hodge.

In 2017, then-Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington argued the resentencing was unnecessary and that state law made it a moot point.

Hodge, who is now 44 years of age, has spent 26 years behind bars.

