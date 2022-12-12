Energy Alert
Northwest Mississippi CC TE Kevin Diaz commits to Arkansas State

Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.(Source: Arkansas State Football)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.

Northwest Mississippi Community College sophomore tight end Kevin Diaz committed to the Red Wolves on Monday. He had offers from Old Dominion, Marshall, ULM, Western Kentucky, and Buffalo.

Diaz earned NJCAA All-Region 23 honors in the 2022 season. In 8 games with the Rangers, Diaz had 11 receptions for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Mississippi native recorded 24 catches for 299 yards, and 2 scores.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

- TE Kevin Diaz (Northwest Mississippi CC)

- LB Wendell Davis (Northwestern)

- LB Matthew Drake Thornton (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)

- S Jordan Sample (Missouri City - TX)

- S Brandon Greil (Joe T. Robinson)

- WR Tennel Bryant (Archbishop Moeller - OH)

- WR Chauncy Cobb (Clewiston - FL)

- LB RJ Kelly (Lakeland - FL)

- DL Ian Jeffries (Southaven - MS)

- DE Brian Alston (Spain Park - AL)

S Jamil Williams (Palmetto - FL)

QB Jaylen Raynor (East Forsyth - NC)

- OL Joshua Daniel (Adamsville Minor - AL)

OL Mason Myers (Moody - AL)

DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales - FL)

- OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)

RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

