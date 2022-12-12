Energy Alert
Police search for 2 men allegedly posing as cancer fundraisers during Bengals games

According to Cincinnati police, two men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to...
By Mildred Fallen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Police are looking for two men who they say pretended to raise money for a cancer organization during Cincinnati Bengals games.

According to Cincinnati police, the men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to Cancer during at least two Bengals games at Paycor Stadium.

Stand Up to Cancer works to bring innovative cancer research and high-quality treatments to patients, and over $746 million has been pledged toward these efforts, according to its site.

Police say the two men are not associated with the organization and were collecting money for personal gain.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or contact police at 513-352-5442.

