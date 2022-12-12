Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead in home

A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home.

According to Poplar Bluff police, the woman was found dead at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.

The identity of the woman is currently being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, December 15.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also investigating.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene at Exxon near S. Caraway and Nettleton intersection
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Workers trapped after trench wall collapses
The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death. A wake and vigil...
A man died suddenly, now the family wants answers
Hunting season in Arkansas
A new hunting season is open in Arkansas
Kennett PD investigate missing person case on King
FOUND: Police search for missing man

Latest News

Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Workers trapped after trench wall collapses
We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8
Know a budding actor or dancer? The Foundation of the Arts wants to help them get a leg up.
Midday Interview: FOA tuition assistance program
Janet Jackson performs (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Janet Jackson and her ‘Together Again Tour’ to come to FedExForum with special guest