Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead in home

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home.

According to Poplar Bluff police, the woman was found dead at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.

The identity of the woman is currently being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, December 15.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also investigating.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.