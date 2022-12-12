Several Region 8 athletes, coaches nominated for Farm Bureau Insurance awards

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football Friday Night may be over this year, but we could see several FFN stars come home with some hardware. Hootens will host the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards Monday. Here are the Region 8 nominees represented.

Sean Cockrell (Valley View) - 5A Coach of the Year

Valley View’s head man led the Blazers to a nine-win season, taking home the 5A East Title.

Other nominees: Brad Bolding (LR Parkview), Jeff Conaway (Shiloh Christian).

Connor Baker (Pocahontas) - 4A Defensive Player of the Year

Baker did it all on both sides of the ball for the Redskins. In addition to standing out at the linebacker position, the quarterback broke the Arkansas record for most rushing touchdowns in a career.

Other nominees: Levi Mercer (Harding Academy), Maddox Lassiter (Warren)

Carter Bray (Melbourne) - 3A Defensive Player of the Year.

Bray had some spectacular catches on offense, but on defense, he prevented some big plays as well at the DB position.

Other nominees: Roger Boswell (Rison), RaShawn Bell (Prescott)

Trey Wren (Melbourne) - 3A Offensive Player of the Year

Melbourne had a pass-heavy offense and one of the best ones in the state. The Bearkatz put up 43 points per game.

Other nominees: Brandon Scott (Charleston), Carston Poole (Prescott)

Stu Smith (Melbourne) - 3A Coach of the Year

It was a magical season for Melbourne, led by Smith in his first season at the helm. The Bearkatz won 13 games including a perfect regular season. They made the State Semis for the first time in school history.

Other nominees: Doc Crowley (Booneville), Ricky May (Charleston)

There is only one nominee for both the 8 Man Player and Coach of the Year, both belong to Izard County.

Jared Johnson - 8 Man Coach of the Year

Johnson led the Cougars to their first State Championship in the school’s first-ever season.

Malachi Cruz - 8 Man Player of the Year

The State Finals MVP is now the 8 Man Player of the Year. His season was capped off by a 13-catch, 144-yard day with 4 touchdowns on offense in the title game. Cruz added 24 tackles and 3 for a loss on defense.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.