Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with birthday roses

Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.
Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.(Williamson County Schools)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A crossing guard in Tennessee who recently celebrated her 94th birthday got a surprise from some of the students at the nearby elementary school.

Miny Weaver is a crossing guard at Kenrose Elementary school. When she turned 94 on Friday, a group of students gave her 94 roses and sang “Happy Birthday.”

The Williamson County School District posted a video of the heartwarming celebration on Twitter.

“We (love) you, Ms. Miny,” school district staff wrote in the post.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene at Exxon near S. Caraway and Nettleton intersection
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Workers trapped after trench wall collapses
The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death. A wake and vigil...
A man died suddenly, now the family wants answers
Hunting season in Arkansas
A new hunting season is open in Arkansas
Kennett PD investigate missing person case on King
FOUND: Police search for missing man

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Trump to release book of letters amid 2024 campaign
Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco is seen in this file photo.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Workers trapped after trench wall collapses
According to Cincinnati police, two men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to...
Police search for 2 men allegedly posing as cancer fundraisers during Bengals games
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge