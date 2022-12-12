Energy Alert
Workers trapped after trench wall collapses

Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench collapsed onto employees.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench collapsed onto employees.

According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Emergency crews are on the scene on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.
Emergency crews are on the scene on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.(KAIT)

The Jonesboro Police Department said rescue crews are on the scene.

The cause of the collapse and the name of the company involved in the work are not known.

Region 8 News has a crew on the scene and will update this story with more information as new details become available.

