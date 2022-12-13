Energy Alert
Airport continuing to see upgrades

By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Improvements continue at the Pocahontas Airport.

Not only is Pocahontas continually growing, but so is its airport.

Pocahontas Airport Chairman Danny Ellis says the airport is applying the finishing touches to its new hangar expansion.

“We just completed our big box hangars for our planes. It was just completed this week. They’re already rented, except we have one left. If you are interested in having a hangar, contact us at the Pocahontas airport, like I said we have one left, and we’ll probably get that ready pretty soon.”

He said the expansion cost around $979,000, which was paid for through fuel sales at the airport.

The facility has seen substantial growth over the last few years, and he says he’s pleased.

“We’ve had phenomenal growth. People are flying, people are landing here, and that’s what we want.”

Airport Manager Randy Gilless says the improvements to the airport don’t stop at the hangar addition.

“We are going to be replacing the runway lights for safety reasons. we’re also going to be replacing the a part of the taxiway lights. It’s a project funded by the FAA through our regular airport improvement plan process that we have through the FAA.”

Airport officials expect the need for hanger space to grow over time.

