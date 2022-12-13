Annual fundraiser hunting for donations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Doing something you love while being able to give back to a good cause, that’s what the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation’s Duck Classic is all about.

The fundraiser hosted each year starts with a nice dinner and auction where all the proceeds go back to the foundation.

Marketing Director for NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital Ty Jones said this shows how special this event really is.

“The community sees the impact this foundation creates, and they give back, they show up, they buy items knowing through their donation big or small they are making an impact on someone’s life here,” Ty Jones said.

The two-day fundraiser ends with a duck hunt Wednesday morning where teams of four go out bring their ducks back and roll a dice to determine how much it’s worth, with the winning team taking home a grand prize.

