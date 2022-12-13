Arkansas sees a rise in hate crimes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hate crimes are on the rise. Leaving many that consider themselves minorities fearing for their lives. Some are too scared to go to a restaurant or simply pick up groceries.

“I am scared to walk out of my house, and it was worse when I started transitioning,” said Rebekah Pruitt, who is a transgender woman.

Pruitt said that it is tough to get up and go out in public. Adding people yell slurs at her while she is out enjoying. “Going to the restroom, going out in public, going to even eat, it took me over two years to into a restaurant,” said Pruitt.

After the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Pruitt and many in her community are taking active shooter training and getting their concealed carry.

The numbers tell the story. With 42 hate crimes being reported in 2021, this is over a 400% increase from just 8 in 2019. This is based on the 280 agencies that voluntarily gave the FBI their statistics.

“I know mace, I know someone who keeps a baseball bat in their car, and it is a big fear and it has always been there.”, said Pruitt.

Pruitt is the center of the drag scene. She and others in the LGBTQIA+, are taking extra precautions. “We are adding more security measures to the show, we are going to have to make sure not only we are protected but our patrons,” she said.

Pruitt has a clear message for those who partake in hate crimes and discriminate against others.

“My personal favorite saying is hate will not win, and it won’t, we will stand tall and love will stand higher than anything,” said Pruitt.

