Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball zoom press conference (12/13/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Arkansas State basketball head coaches met the media on Tuesday.

Both Red Wolves squads look to bounce back from two game skids. Men’s hoops will be home Wednesday, women’s hoops on Thursday at First National Bank Arena.

Hear from Mike Balado and Destinee Rogers above.

Arkansas State Basketball - Upcoming Schedule

* - Sun Belt Conference games

Wednesday 7:00pm: Men vs. SEMO (ESPN+)

Thursday 7:00pm: Women vs. Grambling (ESPN+)

Sunday 1:00pm: Women at Little Rock (ESPN+)

December 19th 7:00pm: Men vs. Alabama State (ESPN+)

December 22nd 2:00pm: Men vs. Little Rock (ESPN+)

* December 29th 6:00pm: Men at Old Dominion (ESPN+)

* December 29th 6:30pm: Women at ULM (ESPN+)

* December 31st 1:00pm: Women at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

* December 31st 2:00pm: Men vs. ULM (ESPN+)

