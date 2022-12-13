Energy Alert
Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

One man died and three others suffered serious injuries in a Saturday morning head-on collision.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and three others suffered serious injuries in a Saturday morning head-on collision.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place on Southland Drive at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 10.

According to the fatal crash report, an eastbound 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by 25-year-old Marnario Roach of Memphis crossed the center line, hitting a westbound 1999 Lincoln Towncar driven by 68-year-old Leo Johnson of West Memphis.

Roach and his two passengers, 25-year-old Devin Jefferson of Cordova and 25-year-old Deharrius Smedley of Memphis, all suffered injuries and were taken to Regional One Health Medical Center.

Johnson died from his injuries in the crash.

The ASP report states that it was raining with wet road conditions at the time of the crash.

